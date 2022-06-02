1 injured, 1 arrested in shooting at Clayton County auto parts store

A man was injured and one person was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire at a Clayton County auto parts store Thursday afternoon, officials said.
Few details were immediately available, but the injured man was taken to the hospital, Clayton police said in a news release. There was no further information on the victim’s condition.
The shooting took place at an O’Reilly Auto Parts location near Riverdale, Channel 2 Action News reported. The news station described the incident as a “shootout,” and photos from the scene showed shattered windows at the store.
Police have not shared the identities of either the suspect or victim, and no other details about the incident have been released.
