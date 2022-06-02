BreakingNews
1 injured, 1 arrested in shooting at Clayton County auto parts store

The windows of a Clayton County location of O'Reilly Auto Parts were shattered in a shooting that sent one person to the hospital and landed another in police custody.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

A man was injured and one person was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire at a Clayton County auto parts store Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Few details were immediately available, but the injured man was taken to the hospital, Clayton police said in a news release. There was no further information on the victim’s condition.

The shooting took place at an O’Reilly Auto Parts location near Riverdale, Channel 2 Action News reported. The news station described the incident as a “shootout,” and photos from the scene showed shattered windows at the store.

Police have not shared the identities of either the suspect or victim, and no other details about the incident have been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

