Feds: Winder man gets 25-year sentence for kidnapping ex-girlfriend

After shooting both women, Jones drove his ex-girlfriend to Fair Play, South Carolina, Buchanan said. Fair Play is more than an hour from Winder on I-85, just across the state line on the South Carolina side of Lake Hartwell.

In Fair Play, Jones abandoned his ex-girlfriend and his car in a store parking lot, Buchanan said. Police found the woman “bleeding and incoherent from the gunshot wound,” Buchanan said. Jones was found hiding in the bushes next to the store and arrested.

“Jones’s horrific violence resulted in significant trauma to his victims, their families, and his children,” Buchanan said. “Fortunately, the quick response of our local law enforcement partners prevented the victims’ deaths.”

“The only thing to be thankful for after Jones’s reign of terror is that no one was killed, even though he showed a disregard for human life,” Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Keri Farley said.

In addition to 25 years in prison, Jones was sentenced to five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.