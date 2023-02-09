Feds: East Point drug trafficker, domestic abuser gets 30 years in prison

A Clayton County man who federal officials described as a repeat domestic abuser has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of drug trafficking.
Jamaul Raheem Boyce, 40, of East Point, will be sent to federal prison for three decades and spend the remainder of his life on supervised release after being found guilty, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Ryan Buchanan said in a news release Wednesday. Boyce was arrested while living with his girlfriend, who he had previously assaulted, and her three children in an apartment where drugs and guns were easily accessible, Buchanan said.
The case against Boyce began in June 2019 when a U.S. Marshals Service task force tried to arrest him at his home for a parole violation, Buchanan said. Boyce was accused of violating his parole because he had previously been arrested and charged with aggravated assault against his girlfriend, according to the U.S. Attorney. Boyce was on parole after a domestic violence conviction involving another woman.
When the task force attempted to serve the arrest warrant, Boyce’s girlfriend and her children exited the apartment, but he refused to come out, Buchanan said. Authorities eventually entered the home and found Boyce hiding in a closet with loaded firearms and pieces of body armor lying near him.
The task force shared with Clayton County police that they had seen guns and illegal drugs inside the apartment, Buchanan said. Officers then executed a search warrant, finding large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, suspected heroin, assorted pills and equipment such as pill presses. Officers also found a cache of guns, including an assault rifle, two handguns and a smoke bomb, Buchanan said.
In September 2022, Boyce was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic violence, possession of methamphetamine and cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
“Boyce is a violent felon and domestic abuser,” Buchanan said. “His prior convictions for aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, aggravated battery, family violence battery and obstruction of a law enforcement officer speak to his disregard for others and the law.”
