Feds: East Point drug trafficker, domestic abuser gets 30 years in prison

Jamaul Raheem Boyce, 40, of East Point, will be sent to federal prison for three decades and spend the remainder of his life on supervised release after being found guilty, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Ryan Buchanan said in a news release Wednesday. Boyce was arrested while living with his girlfriend, who he had previously assaulted, and her three children in an apartment where drugs and guns were easily accessible, Buchanan said.

The case against Boyce began in June 2019 when a U.S. Marshals Service task force tried to arrest him at his home for a parole violation, Buchanan said. Boyce was accused of violating his parole because he had previously been arrested and charged with aggravated assault against his girlfriend, according to the U.S. Attorney. Boyce was on parole after a domestic violence conviction involving another woman.