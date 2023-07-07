FBI notified after ATM robbery in Cherokee; photos released of suspects

20 minutes ago
Robbers targeting ATMs for quick cash are not unique, but officials in Cherokee County turned to the FBI for help after an incident at a bank Thursday.

While a technician was working on a drive-thru ATM at a Wells Fargo on Towne Lake Parkway, two suspects forced the worker away from the machine and stole an undisclosed amount of cash, the sheriff’s office said. By about 2 p.m., officials said the suspects were seen leaving the location in a white vehicle.

Photos of those accused were released in hopes of someone recognizing them. One appears to show someone wearing a black hoodie, white mask, red shorts and pink gloves. The other suspect is seen wearing a gray hoodie, black shorts and white sneakers.

“The incident is believed to be targeted to the ATM and not citizens using the bank or its services,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff’s office spokesman Jay Baker said the department notified the FBI, adding that they inquired about similar incidents. The robbery is not considered a federal crime, Baker confirmed.

In April of this year, a man who police said blew up an ATM in DeKalb County was arrested. A month before his arrest, police said Abdurrahim Jalal detonated a pipe bomb to destroy a drive-thru ATM at a Bank of America near North DeKalb Mall and fled with $88,780.

ExploreMan arrested month after pipe bomb damages DeKalb ATM

In May 2022, a burglar drove a stolen rental van through the front doors of a Texaco Food Mart in Acworth after attempts to yank an ATM loose were unsuccessful, according to police. The machine eventually came loose and the suspect loaded the ATM into the van before fleeing.

Anyone with information on Thursday’s robbery is asked to call officials at 770-928-0239 or 911.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

