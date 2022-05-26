Police looking for suspect in ATM heist at Acworth gas station

Acworth police are investigating an early-morning smash and grab at an Acworth gas station.
Investigators said a burglar drove a stolen U-Haul van through the front doors of a Texaco Food Mart at 4739 Main Street before dawn Wednesday morning and stole an ATM machine.
Now officers are working to identify and arrest the suspect. Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.
According to investigators, surveillance footage at the Texaco showed someone wearing a black hoodie and facemask force their way into the gas station around 4:30 a.m. The suspect tried to remove the ATM machine, but it was bolted to the floor inside the convenience store, police said in a news release.
After several failed attempts, the suspect backed a white Ford Transit U-Haul van into the food mart, knocking the cash machine loose. Police said the thief finished the brazen burglary by loading the ATM into the van and peeling off.
Officers later found the U-Haul van abandoned outside a store along Canton Road. They confirmed the van had been reported stolen, according to the news release.
About the Author