FBI: Buckhead murder suspect killed Colorado man days prior

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

57 minutes ago
Two families separated by more than 1,000 miles are grieving after the same gunman is accused of killing two men within the span of just days.

David Edward Kinney remains in the Fulton County Jail, where he was booked Friday without bond. FBI officials in Atlanta said in a statement Tuesday that Kinney was a fugitive out of Aurora, Colorado, at the time he was arrested at an apartment complex in Clayton County in connection with a homicide in Buckhead.

On Aug. 13, Kinney shot and killed 22-year-old Jaden McKinnon at the Willowest in Lindberg apartments, Atlanta police said. McKinnon was walking his dog at the time.

The week prior, Kinney fatally shot Kerris Silva in an Aurora parking lot after a verbal altercation, the police department said. Shortly before 3 a.m. on Aug. 5, officers with the Aurora Police Department were called to the lot along Peoria Street, which is just south of I-70 and about 30 minutes from Denver. The victim was sitting in his car and Kinney was sitting in another car parked next to him when the gunfire occurred, police said.

The suspect drove away after the shooting, and officials said witnesses tried to help Silva prior to emergency personnel arriving. Witness statements and other evidence showed that a dispute led to the incident, according to police.

Eight days later, the FBI said Kinney, a resident of Riverdale, shot and killed McKinnon in Atlanta.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

“The Silva family is befuddled at the fact David Kinney was allowed to commit another crime,” a family spokesman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A motive was not provided in either case.

The Atlanta shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Buckhead complex, located a short distance from the Lindbergh Center MARTA station. Officers said they found McKinnon suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene and he later died at the hospital.

McKinnon’s French Bulldog, who he was walking at the time of the shooting, went missing after the incident but was recovered this week and returned to his family, police said.

Man arrested, dog found after owner fatally shot at Buckhead apartment complex

Kinney is facing charges of felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime in the Atlanta homicide. Police in Colorado said they secured an arrest warrant charging Kinney with murder.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Credit: Family photo

Credit: File photo

