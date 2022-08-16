FBI: 28 teenagers rescued in Georgia in national sex trafficking operation

Explore Dunwoody recognized nationally for battling sex trafficking

August 16, 2022 Chamblee - Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge, speaks to members of the press as multi-full law enforcement officials stand behind her during a press conference to release local numbers in a multi-state child trafficking operation at Atlanta FBI Field Office in Chamblee on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The operation also focused on adult sex trafficking victims; 141 such victims of human were located nationwide during the effort. This year’s average age of victims located during the operation was about 15, while the youngest victim was 11.

In Georgia, out of the 28 victims, nine were children who were being commercially sexually exploited. Victims’ ages in Georgia ranged from 14 to 17.

The last Operation Cross Country took place in 2017 and yielded sixty arrests and four children rescued in Georgia. In 2019, the FBI-led Operation Independence Day, an expanded version of Operation Cross Country which took place throughout the month of July, led to seven child victims and four adult victims being rescued in Georgia.

Farley, who wouldn’t go into specifics about the operation, said most of the suspects identified use dating apps or online websites to contact child and adult victims. She encouraged parents to make sure to check their children’s online activity and have conversations with them about potential danger.

“Sex trafficking is a heinous crime that impacts our youth and communities across the country,” Farley said. “We will never stop our efforts to bring child sex traffickers to justice and help child victims get to a safe place.”