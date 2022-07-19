Fayetteville police lock down subdivision during ‘active situation’

Fayetteville police have asked residents of the Woodbyne subdivision off White Road to shelter in place during what they described as an “active situation.”
The request was posted to social media by Fayette County officials just before 9 a.m. No details were shared about the situation, but officials said they would provide updates when available.
“If you notice any suspicious activity in the area, please contact 911 to report it. Do not attempt to approach responders in the area,” the post said.
Fayetteville police have not responded to questions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
