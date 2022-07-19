ajc logo
X

Fayetteville police lock down subdivision during ‘active situation’

The request was posted to social media by Fayette County officials just before 9 a.m. No details were shared about the situation, but officials said they would provide updates when available.

Combined ShapeCaption
The request was posted to social media by Fayette County officials just before 9 a.m. No details were shared about the situation, but officials said they would provide updates when available.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Fayetteville police have asked residents of the Woodbyne subdivision off White Road to shelter in place during what they described as an “active situation.”

The request was posted to social media by Fayette County officials just before 9 a.m. No details were shared about the situation, but officials said they would provide updates when available.

“If you notice any suspicious activity in the area, please contact 911 to report it. Do not attempt to approach responders in the area,” the post said.

Fayetteville police have not responded to questions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
Well-known Buckhead apartment building sold for $136M4h ago
Developers sue Gwinnett over controversial Duluth-area zoning case
23h ago
The Jolt: GOP still steamed a year after losing All-Star game over voting rights
4h ago
UPDATED: Georgia congressman fights subpoena from Fulton grand jury
2m ago
UPDATED: Georgia congressman fights subpoena from Fulton grand jury
2m ago
Byron Allen’s company planning to buy Black News Channel for $11 million
4h ago
The Latest
UPS driver shot during fight at DeKalb shopping plaza, cops say
16h ago
McDonough police searching for man accused of robbing bank disguised as woman
17h ago
Gainesville man guilty of choking, biting former partner at Circle K
19h ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top