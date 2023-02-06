Father shoots son after argument at Adairsville Mexican restaurant, police say

Stanley Jarrett, 64, was arrested on multiple charges after pulling a handgun and shooting his son, 40-year-old David Jarrett of Carrollton, in the parking lot, Adairsville police said. The younger man was hit in the arm and torso and taken to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Rome, where he was rushed directly into surgery. He is recovering in the hospital’s intensive care unit, police said.

The dispute began at the Blue Agave Mexican Restaurant less than a mile from downtown Adairsville, police said. According to the initial investigation, Stanley and David Jarrett got into an argument inside the restaurant, then went outside, where Stanley fired on his son just moments later.