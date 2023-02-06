Father shoots son after argument at Adairsville Mexican restaurant, police say

An argument at a Mexican restaurant in Adairsville on Saturday escalated to the point that a father shot and seriously injured his son, police said.
Stanley Jarrett, 64, was arrested on multiple charges after pulling a handgun and shooting his son, 40-year-old David Jarrett of Carrollton, in the parking lot, Adairsville police said. The younger man was hit in the arm and torso and taken to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Rome, where he was rushed directly into surgery. He is recovering in the hospital’s intensive care unit, police said.
The dispute began at the Blue Agave Mexican Restaurant less than a mile from downtown Adairsville, police said. According to the initial investigation, Stanley and David Jarrett got into an argument inside the restaurant, then went outside, where Stanley fired on his son just moments later.
Both men were still at the scene when officers arrived, police said.
Stanley Jarrett was taken into custody, and investigators recovered a gun and a spent shell casing. He was booked into the Bartow County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless conduct and pointing a gun at another person. He remains in jail without bond, online records show.
“We would like to thank the citizens who called 911 and for the cooperation of several witnesses at the scene,” police said in a statement. “In addition, we appreciate the patience and understanding of the restaurant owners and customers who had to end dinner abruptly so we could process the crime scene.”
About the Author