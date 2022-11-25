Father, daughter die in apparent murder-suicide in Clayton

Edwards led the officers into a cul-de-sac off South Bay Court in Riverdale, where he crashed into a bush, according to Clayton police. Edwards’ car became immobilized and officers approached the stopped vehicle on foot. As the officers closed in, they said they heard multiple shots from the car.

Officers found Edwards’ daughter with gunshot wounds, Clayton police said. Edwards was also suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers tried to give the girl life-saving first aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Edwards was taken to the hospital but later died, police said.

No further information has been released about the shooting, including the identity of the second child or the nature of the domestic incident that began the entire series of events.

