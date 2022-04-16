Family thankful for ‘outpouring of love’ after arrest in Ga. triple homicide

Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk discovered the bodies of his parents and his son after they’d been shot to death inside the gun range shop.

Investigators charged 21-year-old Jacob Christian Muse with three counts of malice murder in connection with the April 8 shooting, the GBI announced late Friday. The College Park man remained in custody at the Coweta County jail Saturday.

Jacob Christian Muse, a 20-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Authorities would not say Saturday whether Muse had a prior relationship with anyone in the Hawk family or if he is the lone suspect they’re investigating for the deadly armed robbery.

Investigators from the GBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have worked with the Grantville Police Department and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office to search for clues in the triple homicide.

“Even though he’s in jail and with warrants signed for murder, there’s a lot more to work,” Whitlock told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday night.

As they have throughout the week, the grieving family members asked for the public’s continued prayers as they remain mournful for their loved ones.

“Thank you again to the city of Grantville and the community at large for such an outpouring of love and support,” the family said in Saturday’s statement. “It is so meaningful that so many in our community cherished them as we did and have helped to shine a light in the darkness.”

A hearse carrying a Hawk family member arrives at the grave site on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Newnan, Ga. The Coweta family was killed during a gun shop robbery.

Loved ones memorialized the victims during a funeral service Thursday at Unity Baptist Church in Newnan.

“Tommy, Evelyn and Luke Hawk have been laid to rest but, we will certainly see them again,” the family’s statement ended.

TO HONOR THE FAMILY

GoFundMe: An online fundraising page has been created by a family member.

The Coweta Community Foundation, Hawk Memorial: Donors can go directly to the Coweta community Foundation website and click “donate.” Click the “donation in Memory or Honor” so the Foundation can track who made a donation and provide details for the family.

The Alexander “Luke” Hawk Memorial Scholarship at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC): Luke was supposed to start school at ABAC in the fall. Memorial contributions can be made at www.abac.edu/lukehawkmemorial or by check made payable to the ABAC Foundation and mailed to: ABAC Foundation (13), 2802 Moore Highway, Tifton, GA 31793.