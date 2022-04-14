‘Pray for us.’ Coroner who discovered his slain son and parents speaks at their funeral

As a newborn, Alexander “Luke” Hawk arrived a month early, his mother said Thursday.

“I think that was God’s way of giving us another month to love him and hug him and hold him,” said Donna Hawk, sharing her son’s love of corny jokes and the outdoors, and his tender heart.

“Hearing his laugh was just gold,” Hawk said. “He loved with all his heart. We love him and we miss him, but I look so forward to seeing him again.”

Combined Shape Caption Three members of the Hawk family, (from left) Richard, Evelyn and Luke, were killed Friday night at a Coweta County business. Credit: Family photos Credit: Family photos Combined Shape Caption Three members of the Hawk family, (from left) Richard, Evelyn and Luke, were killed Friday night at a Coweta County business. Credit: Family photos Credit: Family photos

There was little discussion of the horrific shooting during Thursday’s funeral service at Unity Baptist Church in Newnan. Rather, mourners shared memories to honor the departed.

Tommy Hawk worked for 30 years at Ford Motor Company before retiring to open his gun business, according to his online obituary. His wife, Evelyn, played piano at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Newnan and sang with the choir when she wasn’t working alongside her husband.

The family’s pastor, Ben Sprenger, spoke during the service after singing the spiritual song “Leave With Nothing Left” and playing guitar.

Combined Shape Caption Hearses for members of the Hawk family are seen at Unity Baptist Church on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Newnan, Ga. The Coweta family was killed during a gun shop robbery. Branden Camp/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Branden Camp Credit: Branden Camp Combined Shape Caption Hearses for members of the Hawk family are seen at Unity Baptist Church on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Newnan, Ga. The Coweta family was killed during a gun shop robbery. Branden Camp/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Branden Camp Credit: Branden Camp

“The world just needs a lot more of them,” Sprenger said of the Hawks. “We loved these people and they loved us.”

An East Coweta High School senior, Luke was in a work-study program that allowed him time to help his grandparents at the gun range. That’s where he was late last Friday as spring break was winding down for Coweta students.

Luke had planned to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in the fall, and a scholarship fund has been created at the Tifton college to honor him.

The Hawk family has expressed gratitude in recent days and again Thursday for all those in the community and beyond who have offered prayers and support. It is their faith, the family says, that has helped guide them through the darkest days.

Interment followed at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Newnan.