Family says 11-year-old killed in bed had ‘big dreams and funny personality’

Credit: Family photo

Credit: Family photo

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago
Search continues for man accused of firing deadly shot

Asijah Love Jones was asleep in her bed when her life was taken, according to her family and investigators.

A stray bullet intended for someone else struck the girl in her Spalding County home. She was a month away from her 12th birthday.

While the search continued Wednesday to find the gunman believed responsible, Asijah’s family grieved her sudden loss.

“Asijah was such a loving and talented little girl with big dreams and a funny personality “ a family member posted on a GoFundMe page. “Words cannot describe the pain our family is enduring right now.”

Deputies were called to the girl’s home in the Spalding Heights neighborhood around 1 a.m. Tuesday and found the child in her bed. Asijah was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

“One of the rounds that were fired at the intended target missed, traveled through the victim’s bedroom window, and struck her, killing her instantly,” Sheriff Darrell Dix said in a statement.

Later Tuesday, investigators identified and charged the suspect. Kionta Jahaun Parks was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, violation of the street gang act, and violation of the domestic terrorism statute, the sheriff’s office said.

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

Parks, who was previously known to law enforcement, was not in custody early Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said Parks should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who comes in contact with him should call 911.

Meanwhile, Asijah’s family must plan her funeral. Money from the online fundraiser will help pay for those plans, the family said.

“We appreciate all the love and condolences and would like to thank you in advance as we grieve the loss of Asijah Love Jones,” the family said.

