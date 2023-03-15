Family says 11-year-old killed in bed had ‘big dreams and funny personality’

“One of the rounds that were fired at the intended target missed, traveled through the victim’s bedroom window, and struck her, killing her instantly,” Sheriff Darrell Dix said in a statement.

Later Tuesday, investigators identified and charged the suspect. Kionta Jahaun Parks was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, violation of the street gang act, and violation of the domestic terrorism statute, the sheriff’s office said.

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

Parks, who was previously known to law enforcement, was not in custody early Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said Parks should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who comes in contact with him should call 911.

Meanwhile, Asijah’s family must plan her funeral. Money from the online fundraiser will help pay for those plans, the family said.

“We appreciate all the love and condolences and would like to thank you in advance as we grieve the loss of Asijah Love Jones,” the family said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.