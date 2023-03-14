BreakingNews
UGA’s Smart: ‘We’ve got complete control of our program’
11-year-old girl killed as stray bullet flies through Spalding County home

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

An 11-year-old girl was killed in her Spalding County home early Tuesday after a stray bullet pierced her bedroom window, officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home in the Spalding Heights neighborhood around 1 a.m. and found the child. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Her name has not been released.

“One of the rounds that was fired at the intended target missed, traveled through the victim’s bedroom window and struck her, killing her instantly,” Sheriff Darrell Dix said in a statement.

The department’s victim services unit has been with the family since the incident took place and have been providing them with an alternate place to stay, as well as helping with expenses, Dix said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 770-467-4282.

