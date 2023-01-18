Family of teenager shot, killed by Clayton County officer calls for charges

Clayton police Chief Kevin Roberts told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he could not comment on the ongoing investigation, but said he had met with Holmes’ family and expressed his condolences.

The incident took place Nov. 21 outside Holmes’ workplace in Morrow, the AJC previously reported. The officer was investigating a stolen car and found it in the parking lot of the building materials warehouse where Holmes was at work.

Holmes approached the officer and the two began talking, the GBI said. Williams, who also watched footage of the incident, described their conversation as a “pleasant interaction.”

Holmes, who had not revealed any connection to the stolen vehicle, “abruptly broke off the conversation,” got in the car and tried to drive off, according to the GBI. The officer gave Holmes several commands to stop and, when the 19-year-old did not comply, fired multiple shots into the car, the GBI said.

Holmes was hit but continued driving a short distance and the officer followed in his patrol car, the GBI said. After about a quarter of a mile, Holmes drove his car into a ditch. The officer pulled him from the car and began to render first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived.

Holmes was taken to Southern Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Police recovered two guns from the car, according to the GBI. However, they were registered to the car’s owner and were not handled by Holmes during the shooting incident, Williams said.

Williams said it is not clear how Holmes came to be driving the stolen car or if he knew it was stolen.

“He’s not here to give his side of the story,” Williams told the AJC.

The GBI has not provided updates about its investigation into the shooting, but independent inquiries typically take at least three months from the time they’re opened. The state agency investigated a record 112 shootings involving law enforcement last year.

When the investigation is complete, the agency will provide its findings to the Clayton DA.