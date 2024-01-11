South Fulton police follow APD, will not arrest drivers who don’t sign tickets

I have issued a statement on the release of body camera footage in the Johnny Hollman Case.



Read the statement here or click the link in my bio to read the statement on the City of Atlanta website. pic.twitter.com/PRK9AXEGzr — Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta) November 22, 2023

South Fulton followed suit Tuesday, officially passing the resolution that was named after Hollman and sponsored by Councilwoman Zenobia Willis.

“This is a no brainer to me,” Willis said during the council meeting. “It also promotes de-escalation.”

Atlanta police Officer Kiran Kimbrough had determined that Hollman was the at-fault driver in the crash and tried to issue him a citation, explaining that it was not an admission of guilt, according to bodycam footage of the traffic stop.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

“You’re going to sign this ticket or I’m going to take you to jail ... You can come to court and fight the ticket,” Kimbrough was heard saying in the footage, as Hollman stated he “didn’t do nothing.”

Later, Kimbrough was seen grabbing Hollman’s arm while repeating, “Sign the ticket.” Hollman was then heard agreeing to sign, but the situation escalated and Kimbrough appeared to force Hollman to the ground. Shortly after, the officer said he would use his Taser.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

In South Fulton, Willis said there is no admission of guilt now if a motorist doesn’t sign the ticket. Similar to Atlanta police, officers will just mark off that the person refused and move on. The resolution was backed by South Fulton police Chief Keith Meadows, she added.

Going forward, the councilwoman said she wants to expand the policy and has even spoken with a lawmaker to work “towards making this a state law.”

“It is my hope and desire that cities go ahead and adopt this,” Willis added.