Gunshots in DeKalb neighborhood lead to elementary school lockdown

Families displaced after fire engulfs townhomes in DeKalb County

1 / 6
Firefighters combat heavy flames coming from several townhomes in DeKalb County on Tuesday morning.
Crime & Public Safety
By and
8 minutes ago
At least four people were displaced after a fire tore through a building comprised of several townhouses in DeKalb County on Tuesday morning.

Crews responded at about 5 a.m. to the Parkside Townhomes at Mainstreet, where they saw heavy flames shooting through the roof, according to DeKalb fire spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels.

“People that were inside the structure were able to escape without any injury,” Daniels told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the scene.

Firefighters quickly went on an offensive attack on the exterior of the building, located on Mainstreet Park Drive near Stone Mountain. After entering, they extinguished the flames and determined that two of the large units sustained heavy fire damage. Daniels said one of the townhouses was unoccupied.

Officials said the number of displaced was still preliminary and could change throughout the day. The American Red Cross will assist the fire department in helping those in need of housing assistance.

Daniels said firefighters spoke with several residents, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Featured

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Georgia becomes 30th state to allows NIL deals for high school athletes
22h ago
Most cell phones in the U.S. will get an alert on Wednesday. What you need to know
Fulton held weekend court to chip away at jail overcrowding
