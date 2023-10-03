Families displaced after fire engulfs townhomes in DeKalb County

At least four people were displaced after a fire tore through a building comprised of several townhouses in DeKalb County on Tuesday morning.

Crews responded at about 5 a.m. to the Parkside Townhomes at Mainstreet, where they saw heavy flames shooting through the roof, according to DeKalb fire spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels.

“People that were inside the structure were able to escape without any injury,” Daniels told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the scene.

WATCH: BREAKING - Four residents displaced as DeKalb County firefighters battle townhome fire in Stone Mountain - https://t.co/oCMVuZCPh6 @ajc pic.twitter.com/O63KoVquab — John Spink (@johnjspink) October 3, 2023

Firefighters quickly went on an offensive attack on the exterior of the building, located on Mainstreet Park Drive near Stone Mountain. After entering, they extinguished the flames and determined that two of the large units sustained heavy fire damage. Daniels said one of the townhouses was unoccupied.

Officials said the number of displaced was still preliminary and could change throughout the day. The American Red Cross will assist the fire department in helping those in need of housing assistance.

Daniels said firefighters spoke with several residents, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

