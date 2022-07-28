Fairburn police officer dies in 4-car crash in Douglas County

The Fairburn Police Department described Astree as a “decorated officer and true hero.” He was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, the department said.

According to records kept by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, Astree began his law enforcement career with the Atlanta Police Department in 2005. He worked at APD through 2008 before working shorter stints at other departments and taking a break from law enforcement. In 2018, Astree began his current stint with Fairburn PD and was promoted in both 2019 and 2020. His POST records show no disciplinary history.

“Our officers appreciate the support of the City of Fairburn and the community during this extraordinarily painful time,” police Chief James McCarthy said. “We extend our deepest condolences to Sgt. Astree’s family, friends and fellow officers. We will do all that we can to support them during this painful time.”

Astree is survived by his wife and multiple children, police said.