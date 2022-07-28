ajc logo
X

Fairburn police officer dies in 4-car crash in Douglas County

Fairburn police officer Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree died after his unmarked patrol car hit a pickup truck head-on in Douglas County, state officials said.

Credit: Fairburn Police Department

Combined ShapeCaption
Fairburn police officer Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree died after his unmarked patrol car hit a pickup truck head-on in Douglas County, state officials said.

Credit: Fairburn Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 minute ago
3 other drivers expected to make full recoveries, officials say

A Fairburn police officer was killed Thursday morning in a four-car crash in Douglas County that involved his patrol car colliding head-on with a pickup truck, state officials said.

Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree, 54, died at the scene after the wreck on Capps Ferry Road just south of Brookcrest Court shortly before 8 a.m., a Georgia State Patrol spokesperson said. The drivers of the other three vehicles were taken to the hospital and are expected to make full recoveries, the spokesperson said.

“The city is heartbroken due to the tragic loss of Sgt. Astree,” Fairburn Mayor Mario B. Avery said. “Today our city has lost a hero for public safety and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. We thank all the surrounding jurisdictions for stepping in to assist us during this difficult time.”

Astree was driving north on Capps Ferry Road in an unmarked police Dodge Charger when it collided side-to-side with a large GMC pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction, according to the GSP. The driver of the GMC lost control and spun into an Audi SUV traveling behind Astree’s Charger.

The officer continued traveling north in the southbound lane, where his vehicle hit a second GMC truck head-on, the GSP spokesperson said. Officials have not said if Astree was on duty at the time of the crash.

The Fairburn Police Department described Astree as a “decorated officer and true hero.” He was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, the department said.

According to records kept by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, Astree began his law enforcement career with the Atlanta Police Department in 2005. He worked at APD through 2008 before working shorter stints at other departments and taking a break from law enforcement. In 2018, Astree began his current stint with Fairburn PD and was promoted in both 2019 and 2020. His POST records show no disciplinary history.

“Our officers appreciate the support of the City of Fairburn and the community during this extraordinarily painful time,” police Chief James McCarthy said. “We extend our deepest condolences to Sgt. Astree’s family, friends and fellow officers. We will do all that we can to support them during this painful time.”

Astree is survived by his wife and multiple children, police said.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
Politically Georgia: The AJC poll shows a split ticket leads the state’s top races
Jeff Francoeur will be back on Braves broadcasts this weekend
3h ago
‘Everyone is struggling:’ LGBTQ Atlantans scramble for monkeypox vaccine
7h ago
Teachers wary as schools brace for new laws about race, obscenity
3h ago
Teachers wary as schools brace for new laws about race, obscenity
3h ago
Ex-Falcons linebacker Brandon Copeland said he played on two bum knees
3h ago
The Latest
GBI: Police shoot woman after she fired on officers in Clayton County, Atlanta
27m ago
Three indicted after Atlanta security guard’s shooting death
1h ago
3 arrested in deadly shooting of 15-year-old DeKalb boy
2h ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
7h ago
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top