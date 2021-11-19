Fairburn man killed in ambulance crash remembered as ‘vibrant, life of the party’

“This is a horrific tragedy that could have easily been prevented,” their attorney Stephen Fowler said. “Ambulance drivers have the lives of the most vulnerable people in their hands. If we can’t feel safe in an ambulance, where can you feel safe?”

Terrance and Traci Thomason described themselves as close with their father and mourned the fact that he would not be present in the lives of his grandchildren.

“I’m just devastated that he won’t be able to share any of those moments with us. I mean we were just making Thanksgiving plans and how to include my dad,” Traci Thomason told Channel 2.

McCorvey remains in the Fulton County Jail without bond, online jail records show.

