ajc logo
X

Ex-Bartow substitute teacher, EMT gets 12 years for distributing child porn

Bryan Somers was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday after he was found guilty of receiving and distributing child pornography, officials said. (Credit: Henri Hollis / Henri.Hollis@ajc.com)

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
Bryan Somers was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday after he was found guilty of receiving and distributing child pornography, officials said. (Credit: Henri Hollis / Henri.Hollis@ajc.com)

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A former paramedic and substitute elementary school teacher in Bartow County was sentenced to prison Friday after he was found to have had hundreds of files containing child pornography on his computer, officials said.

Bryan David Somers, 43, was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison, followed by 25 years of supervised release, after he was found guilty in March of receiving and distributing child pornography, according to court documents.

“By receiving and distributing these images, Somers participated in the continuing abuse and exploitation of children,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Ryan Buchanan said. “The pictures and videos document the abuse of real children at the hands of depraved individuals. Distributing those images over the internet means the most horrifying thing in a child’s life is shared around the world, in perpetuity.”

An investigation into Somers began in 2019 after a Polk County police officer and member of the Georgia Crimes Against Children task force discovered a computer in Cartersville that was dispersing child porn over the internet, Buchanan said. The Bartow sheriff’s office and Homeland Security were alerted, and Buchanan said authorities eventually found out the computer belonged to Somers.

ExploreFormer substitute teacher, EMT faces child molestation charges in Bartow County

When computers found in Somers’ townhouse were searched, authorities found that he had downloaded hundreds of files containing child porn. Somers also tried to remove the files from his devices to prevent discovery, Buchanan said.

At the time, Somers was working in Bartow for MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service and as a substitute teacher at Emerson Elementary School, the Bartow sheriff’s office said in July 2019 when Somers was arrested.

In addition to the child pornography charges, Somers faces four counts of child molestation and two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, according to the sheriff’s office. That case remains pending and no court dates have been set, the Bartow District Attorney’s Office confirmed Friday.

“Stopping predators like Somers, who collect and distribute these horrific images of children being abused, is one of our highest priorities,” said Special Agent Katrina Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations operations in Georgia and Alabama. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure everyone involved in this unconscionable crime faces justice and our children (are) protected.”

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Trump probe: Cobb elections chief to testify, legislators await subpoenas3h ago
Clayton County CFO apparently fired after contract renewal rejected
Georgia pillow maker hit with $190K OSHA fine after worker amputations
7h ago
2 Cobb men get 10 years in prison for carjacking, high-speed chase in 2019
3h ago
2 Cobb men get 10 years in prison for carjacking, high-speed chase in 2019
3h ago
The officer who shared chilling memories at Jan. 6 hearing is a Georgia native
3h ago
The Latest
Video shows man shoot at passing car in Buckhead, strike Sephora storefront
19m ago
2 accused of killing Griffin college student in gang shooting, sheriff says
1h ago
2 Cobb men get 10 years in prison for carjacking, high-speed chase in 2019
3h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top