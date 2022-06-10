Ex-Bartow substitute teacher, EMT gets 12 years for distributing child porn

Bryan David Somers, 43, was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison, followed by 25 years of supervised release, after he was found guilty in March of receiving and distributing child pornography, according to court documents.

“By receiving and distributing these images, Somers participated in the continuing abuse and exploitation of children,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Ryan Buchanan said. “The pictures and videos document the abuse of real children at the hands of depraved individuals. Distributing those images over the internet means the most horrifying thing in a child’s life is shared around the world, in perpetuity.”