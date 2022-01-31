East Point police seek witnesses, victims in neighborhood shooting case

Joseph Washington was arrested in the early morning hours of Jan. 23 after an active shooter was reported in the Lakeside Preserve subdivision, East Point police spokesman Capt. Allyn Glover said in a news release.

Officers responded to the area between 1-2 a.m. after getting multiple reports of gunshots being fired, Glover said. At the scene, officers saw Washington carrying a rifle and ordered him to surrender. Instead, Washington ran into the woods, Glover said.