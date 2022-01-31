Hamburger icon
East Point police seek witnesses, victims in neighborhood shooting case

East Point police officers responding to multiple reports of shots fired found the 19-year-old at the scene brandishing a rifle, a department spokesman said.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

More than a week after a 19-year-old was arrested on charges related to brandishing a rifle and firing shots in an East Point neighborhood, police are searching for additional witnesses and victims in the case.

Joseph Washington was arrested in the early morning hours of Jan. 23 after an active shooter was reported in the Lakeside Preserve subdivision, East Point police spokesman Capt. Allyn Glover said in a news release.

Officers responded to the area between 1-2 a.m. after getting multiple reports of gunshots being fired, Glover said. At the scene, officers saw Washington carrying a rifle and ordered him to surrender. Instead, Washington ran into the woods, Glover said.

Officers searched the area and found Washington near the intersection of Otter Dam Court and Kingfisher Drive. The intersection is near a cul-de-sac in the subdivision backed by woods and a creek.

No injuries were reported, but police are searching for witnesses who may have further information or other victims who may have been affected by injury or damage to property. They are asked to contact East Point police by calling 404-761-2177 and asking to speak with a detective or emailing aglover@eastpointcity.org.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Investigations
