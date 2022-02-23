Hamburger icon
East Point police arrest 2 suspects in January fatal shooting

East Point police say Chad Okelley, 28, and Keenan Higgins, 31, have been arrested in the January shootnig death of Anthony Hopgood. Okelley is charged with murder and Higgins is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

Two men have been arrested in the January shooting death of a 30-year-old man in East Point, police announced Wednesday.

East Point police had been called to the 3000 block of Washington Road just before 5 p.m. Jan. 24, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. There, they found Anthony Hopgood lying in the road, dead from a gunshot wound.

The suspects had already fled the area by the time police arrived, but detectives were able to identify them soon after, according to a news release. Now, 28-year-old Chad Okelley and 31-year-old Keenan Higgins are in custody.

Okelley is charged with murder and Higgins is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the news release states.

“Chief (Shawn) Buchanan’s vision is a safer East Point,” East Point police spokesperson Capt. Allyn Glover said in a statement. “We continue that mission with these arrests.”

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

