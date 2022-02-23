East Point police arrest 2 suspects in January fatal shooting

East Point police had been called to the 3000 block of Washington Road just before 5 p.m. Jan. 24, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. There, they found Anthony Hopgood lying in the road, dead from a gunshot wound.

The suspects had already fled the area by the time police arrived, but detectives were able to identify them soon after, according to a news release. Now, 28-year-old Chad Okelley and 31-year-old Keenan Higgins are in custody.