East Point police arrest 2 suspects in January fatal shooting

Two men have been arrested in the January shooting death of a 30-year-old man in East Point, police announced Wednesday.
East Point police had been called to the 3000 block of Washington Road just before 5 p.m. Jan. 24, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. There, they found Anthony Hopgood lying in the road, dead from a gunshot wound.
The suspects had already fled the area by the time police arrived, but detectives were able to identify them soon after, according to a news release. Now, 28-year-old Chad Okelley and 31-year-old Keenan Higgins are in custody.
Okelley is charged with murder and Higgins is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the news release states.
“Chief (Shawn) Buchanan’s vision is a safer East Point,” East Point police spokesperson Capt. Allyn Glover said in a statement. “We continue that mission with these arrests.”
