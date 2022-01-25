Man shot, killed in front of East Point grocery store

A man was shot dead on a busy road in East Point on Monday afternoon, but police have not identified a suspect.
Officers responded to the 3000 block of Washington Road for a person shot call just before 5 p.m., East Point police spokesman Captain Allyn Glover confirmed in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Consitution. At the scene, police found a man lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds. His death was confirmed when emergency medical personnel arrived.
The suspect, who remains unidentified, fled the area and has not been found by police, Glover said. No further information, including the victim’s name or other identifying details, has been released.
The part of Washington Road where the man was shot is a busy area bordered on one side by a Citgo gas station and a Piggly Wiggly. On the other side is an apartment complex called the Lexington Apartments.
Glover said that an investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author