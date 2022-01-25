Hamburger icon
Man shot, killed in front of East Point grocery store

The man was killed on a busy section of Washington Road, flanked on one side by a gas station and Piggly Wiggly, and on the other side by an apartment complex.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

A man was shot dead on a busy road in East Point on Monday afternoon, but police have not identified a suspect.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Washington Road for a person shot call just before 5 p.m., East Point police spokesman Captain Allyn Glover confirmed in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Consitution. At the scene, police found a man lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds. His death was confirmed when emergency medical personnel arrived.

The suspect, who remains unidentified, fled the area and has not been found by police, Glover said. No further information, including the victim’s name or other identifying details, has been released.

The part of Washington Road where the man was shot is a busy area bordered on one side by a Citgo gas station and a Piggly Wiggly. On the other side is an apartment complex called the Lexington Apartments.

Glover said that an investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

