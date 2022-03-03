Duluth man, 77, killed in hit-and-run while checking his mail, police say

A Gwinnett County man was killed Wednesday evening when he was hit by a passing SUV while checking his mail, police said.
Nguyen Phooc Nguyen, 77, of Duluth, was hit by the white vehicle around 7:40 p.m. near the intersection of Ingram Road and Clara Mae Walk, police said in a news release Thursday. The driver of the SUV fled the scene and Gwinnett police are asking for the public’s help in locating the hit-and-run suspect.
Police have released photos of the SUV taken from a security camera, but the photo is blurred due to the vehicle’s speed.
Investigators are asking witnesses to contact Gwinnett police or Atlanta Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information about this hit-and-run may call detectives at 678-442-5653 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 to remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted online at www.stopcrimeATL.com.
