Drunken driver who hit Duluth police officer sentenced to 10 years in prison

Eduardo Gutierrez, 32, of Americus, pleaded guilty to all six of his charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol and causing an accident resulting in a serious injury, Duluth police spokesman Officer Ted Sadowski said. After serving his prison sentence, Gutierrez also faces 10 years on probation and possible deportation, Sadowski said.

Officer Ricky Porter, whose patrol SUV was hit, was critically injured in the August 2021 crash and remains in treatment for those injuries more than a year later. During Tuesday’s hearing, prosecutors pointed out that Porter’s condition was likely worsened by Gutierrez leaving the scene. After the crash, Porter was left sitting in his wrecked patrol vehicle for 16 minutes before anyone called 911, according to the prosecution.