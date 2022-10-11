Drunken driver who hit Duluth police officer sentenced to 10 years in prison

A South Georgia man who seriously injured a Duluth police officer in a drunken driving hit-and-run crash last year was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday afternoon.
Eduardo Gutierrez, 32, of Americus, pleaded guilty to all six of his charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol and causing an accident resulting in a serious injury, Duluth police spokesman Officer Ted Sadowski said. After serving his prison sentence, Gutierrez also faces 10 years on probation and possible deportation, Sadowski said.
Officer Ricky Porter, whose patrol SUV was hit, was critically injured in the August 2021 crash and remains in treatment for those injuries more than a year later. During Tuesday’s hearing, prosecutors pointed out that Porter’s condition was likely worsened by Gutierrez leaving the scene. After the crash, Porter was left sitting in his wrecked patrol vehicle for 16 minutes before anyone called 911, according to the prosecution.
“I’m just glad justice was served,” Kivion Porter, the officer’s wife, said in a phone call with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
During the hearing, she told the court that Porter continues to suffer from brain injuries and could not remember the past 15 years of his life. She’s not sure he will ever be able to work again.
Sadowski said Gutierrez’s lawyers offered no defense as he pleaded guilty. The defense team admitted the evidence against Gutierrez was overwhelming, Sadowski said. Video footage of the crash shows Guterriez’s truck slamming into the driver’s side of Porter’s patrol vehicle before the defendant ran away. Gutierrez’s fingerprints were later found inside the truck by crime scene investigators, Sadowski said.
“If only he had stayed and gotten my husband help,” Kivion Porter tearfully told the judge during Tuesday’s hearing.
Video footage of the proceedings captured by Channel 2 Action News showed Gutierrez breaking down in tears as well.
Many of Porter’s colleagues from the Duluth Police Department attended the hearing in a show of support, Channel 2 reported. Porter’s wife told the news station she was overwhelmed with gratitude for their law enforcement community.
“They’ve been with us from day one, and without them I don’t know where I would be,” she said.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com