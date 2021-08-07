Duluth officer critically injured in on-duty crash

A Duluth police officer is hospitalized in critical condition following an on-duty crash early Saturday morning, officials said.
The wreck occurred on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at Abbots Bridge Road, Duluth police spokesman Officer Ted Sadowski told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. and appeared to involve the officer’s patrol SUV and a four-door pickup truck.
Authorities said the officer is stable, but have not released his name. The wreck is being investigated by the Gwinnett County Police Department. No additional details about the crash have been provided.
We’re working to learn more.
