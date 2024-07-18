Driver tries to escape troopers by jumping off NW Atlanta bridge, GSP says

The chase started around noon near Griffin Street after troopers tried to stop a white Mercedes-Benz C300, whose driver was suspected of traffic violations. The driver pulled into a BP gas station, located a block away, but drove away as troopers approached the vehicle, the GSP said.

After troopers performed the successful PIT maneuver, the suspect, who was not publicly identified, ran away and jumped over the bridge near Northside Drive, according to authorities. Officials have not said what charges the driver is facing.

It was the second time in recent years that a person jumped off a bridge during a chase in Atlanta. On Jan. 2, 2020, a driver who mistakenly believed Atlanta police were after him crashed his car and leapt 40 feet off an I-85 bridge in Buckhead. He also survived, and ran into the nearby woods. Police said they found drugs in his car and a gun under the bridge.

An investigation is ongoing into Thursday’s incident, which shut down Hollowell Parkway.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.