BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: 2 longstanding crashes make a mess of I-285 in DeKalb
ajc logo
X

Driver sought in hit-and-run that injured homeowner in historic Marietta

Marietta police are investigating a hit-and-run crash Saturday that seriously injured a 53-year-old man standing in his yard on Wright Street.

Combined ShapeCaption
Marietta police are investigating a hit-and-run crash Saturday that seriously injured a 53-year-old man standing in his yard on Wright Street.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

A 53-year-old man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash while standing in his yard in historic Marietta on Saturday night, according to police.

Officers are unsure when the crash took place, but neighbors found the victim and called 911 just after 11 p.m., Marietta police said in a news release. Investigators believe the man was standing in front of his home on Wright Street when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.

The driver then fled without attempting to help the man or notify police, according to the release. The victim sustained serious injures and was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital.

At the scene, investigators recovered evidence that suggested the suspect’s vehicle is dark gray and likely a Honda. Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver is asked to call Marietta police Officer R. Clark at 770-794-5364.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Fulton County schools produce 12 National Merit Scholarship winners3h ago
Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen winners crowned
22h ago
BTS break sparks debate on activism, military exemptions
1h ago
‘Breakdown — The Trump Grand Jury’ Ep. 1: The Jan. 2 phone call
3h ago
‘Breakdown — The Trump Grand Jury’ Ep. 1: The Jan. 2 phone call
3h ago
Marietta family of 3 killed in fiery east Georgia single-vehicle crash
20h ago
The Latest
Southeast Atlanta shooting leaves 2 men dead, police say
17h ago
Employee impaled by crowbar at Home Depot in Roswell expected to recover
22h ago
Fireworks blamed for small fire on Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top