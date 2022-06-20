Driver sought in hit-and-run that injured homeowner in historic Marietta

Officers are unsure when the crash took place, but neighbors found the victim and called 911 just after 11 p.m., Marietta police said in a news release. Investigators believe the man was standing in front of his home on Wright Street when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.

The driver then fled without attempting to help the man or notify police, according to the release. The victim sustained serious injures and was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital.