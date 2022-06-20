Driver sought in hit-and-run that injured homeowner in historic Marietta

A 53-year-old man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash while standing in his yard in historic Marietta on Saturday night, according to police.
Officers are unsure when the crash took place, but neighbors found the victim and called 911 just after 11 p.m., Marietta police said in a news release. Investigators believe the man was standing in front of his home on Wright Street when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.
The driver then fled without attempting to help the man or notify police, according to the release. The victim sustained serious injures and was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital.
At the scene, investigators recovered evidence that suggested the suspect’s vehicle is dark gray and likely a Honda. Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver is asked to call Marietta police Officer R. Clark at 770-794-5364.
About the Author