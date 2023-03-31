Driver slams into vehicles during high-speed pursuit in SW Atlanta; 2 injured

Two people were injured Friday morning after a driver crashed into their vehicles during a high-speed chase in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, an officer was patrolling Highway 166 and clocked a blue Nissan Versa traveling 80 mph in a 55 mph zone. The officer tried to stop the driver, who continued in a “reckless manner” and committed several traffic violations, the state agency said.
Around 9:30 a.m. the high-speed pursuit reached the area of Sandtown Road and Central Villa Drive, where the suspect ran a stop sign and slammed into two vehicles, injuring both drivers, the GSP said. One of them was treated and released at the scene, while the other was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.
Authorities pulled the driver out of the Nissan, which caught fire after the wreck. An arriving trooper controlled the blaze until firefighters got there, and suspected burglary tools were found in the trunk, according to the GSP.
The suspect, who was not publicly identified, was arrested and taken to Grady Detention Center, the GSP said. The driver is facing charges that include fleeing and attempting to elude, speeding, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, and driving while unlicensed.
