Driver slams into vehicles during high-speed pursuit in SW Atlanta; 2 injured

According to the Georgia State Patrol, an officer was patrolling Highway 166 and clocked a blue Nissan Versa traveling 80 mph in a 55 mph zone. The officer tried to stop the driver, who continued in a “reckless manner” and committed several traffic violations, the state agency said.

Around 9:30 a.m. the high-speed pursuit reached the area of Sandtown Road and Central Villa Drive, where the suspect ran a stop sign and slammed into two vehicles, injuring both drivers, the GSP said. One of them was treated and released at the scene, while the other was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.