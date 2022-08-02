BreakingNews
U.S. job openings slid to 10.7 million in June
Driver injured when group in DeKalb road opens fire, police say

The victim told police the gunfire came from a group of men standing in South Hairston Road near Covington Highway, according to DeKalb County police.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

A 40-year-old man was injured in a shooting late Monday night while he was driving on a central DeKalb County road, authorities said.

The victim told police the gunfire came from a group of men standing in South Hairston Road near Covington Highway, according to DeKalb County police. Officers responded to the area shortly after 11 p.m. and found the man in serious condition.

He said he was traveling north on South Hairston when he came upon the group, a police spokesperson said in a statement. It was not clear how many people were involved in the shooting or why they were in the road.

Police did not say if the shooting was believed to be targeted. The victim is being treated at a hospital, and an update on his condition was not provided Tuesday.

“Homicide assault detectives responded to the scene to further the investigation,” the spokesperson said. “We have no additional information at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

