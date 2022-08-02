Driver injured when group in DeKalb road opens fire, police say

The victim told police the gunfire came from a group of men standing in South Hairston Road near Covington Highway, according to DeKalb County police. Officers responded to the area shortly after 11 p.m. and found the man in serious condition.

He said he was traveling north on South Hairston when he came upon the group, a police spokesperson said in a statement. It was not clear how many people were involved in the shooting or why they were in the road.