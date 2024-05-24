Gwinnett DA charges driver in crash that killed 4-year-old at mall

Two months after 4-year-old Abigail Hernandez was hit and killed in the Mall of Georgia parking lot, the driver is now being charged.

Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson announced during a Friday morning news conference that two charges have been filed against Jacob Andrew Johnston: second-degree homicide by vehicle and reckless conduct.

“For the tragedy that happened to Abby Hernandez, we give you all our condolences and we are going to do what we can do to bring some justice to the situation,” Austin-Gatson said to family members.