Gwinnett DA charges driver in crash that killed 4-year-old at mall

Two months after 4-year-old Abigail Hernandez was hit and killed in the Mall of Georgia parking lot, the driver is now being charged.

By
Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson announced during a Friday morning news conference that two charges have been filed against Jacob Andrew Johnston: second-degree homicide by vehicle and reckless conduct.

“For the tragedy that happened to Abby Hernandez, we give you all our condolences and we are going to do what we can do to bring some justice to the situation,” Austin-Gatson said to family members.

Originally, Gwinnett police did not file charges against the 18-year-old, but after protests from family and friends, a day later the DA reversed course.

Abby was not the only person allegedly hit by Johnston’s Chevrolet Silverado on March 10. Her father and sister were also struck, but they suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck was turning from the parking lot near Dick’s Sporting Goods onto Mall of Georgia Drive when it struck the pedestrians who were crossing the street, according to police. Abby was rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital but did not survive.

— This is a developing story. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

