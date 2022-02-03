Driver charged with hitting, killing Snellville teen turns herself in

A Snellville woman who police say hit and killed a 16-year-old girl while pulling into a parking space was charged in the incident and turned herself in to the Gwinnett County Jail on Thursday afternoon.
Tami Jackson-Hunter, 52, was booked just before 3 p.m. on three misdemeanor charges, including second-degree homicide by vehicle, failure to exercise due care while driving and driving without required lights, Snellville police spokesman Sgt. Jeff Manley confirmed.
Jackson-Hunter’s charges stem from a pedestrian accident that left 16-year-old Camaya Harris dead. According to a GoFundMe page set up by her family, Harris was leaving for school the morning of Jan. 20 when she was hit and killed at the apartment complex where she lived.
The fundraising page says Harris was a member of the JROTC at South Gwinnett High School and that she was wearing her full uniform dress for her first inspection of the semester.
“Our family is in great need of any assistance for funeral expenses and to bury our lovely daughter, Camaya, who was loved by all who knew her,” the GoFundMe page says. The fundraiser has collected more than $14,000.
Manley said Harris’ family had been notified of Jackson-Hunter’s arrest Thursday, the same day as the teenager’s funeral.
Hunter-Jackson remains in jail on bond of more than $11,000, online jail records show.
