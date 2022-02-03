Driver charged with hitting, killing Snellville teen turns herself in

Tami Jackson-Hunter, 52, was booked just before 3 p.m. on three misdemeanor charges, including second-degree homicide by vehicle, failure to exercise due care while driving and driving without required lights, Snellville police spokesman Sgt. Jeff Manley confirmed.

Jackson-Hunter’s charges stem from a pedestrian accident that left 16-year-old Camaya Harris dead. According to a GoFundMe page set up by her family, Harris was leaving for school the morning of Jan. 20 when she was hit and killed at the apartment complex where she lived.