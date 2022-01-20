Hamburger icon
Child dies after being hit by car turning into parking space in Snellville

Snellville police are investigating a fatal crash at the Kings Gate Condominiums in which a child was hit.
News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

A child was killed in Gwinnett County on Thursday morning when they were hit by a car as it turned into a parking space at a condominium complex, police said.

Snellville officers were called to the Kings Gate Condominiums on Lenora Church Road after getting reports of a person hit by a car around 6:15 a.m., department spokesman Capt. Zach Spahr said in a news release. The child was pronounced dead at the scene by Gwinnett fire personnel.

No further information has been released, including the age or identity of the child.

An investigation is ongoing.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Investigations
