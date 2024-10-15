Driver caused deadly I-75 crash in Cobb during Hurricane Helene, police say

A man who was driving too fast for conditions on I-75 as heavy rain from Hurricane Helene fell in Cobb County caused a deadly, three-vehicle crash, according to Marietta police.
Investigators also believe the tires on Kazi Sihan Hossain’s vehicle had insufficient tread, causing him to lose control while driving shortly after 5 a.m. Sept. 27 near Delk Road, his arrest warrant states. Hossain crashed his 2014 Hyundai Sonata, which caused another driver, Rodrigue Joseph, to also crash, police said.
“Immediately after this crash, a tractor-trailer struck said accused’s disabled vehicle in the roadway,” Hossain’s warrant states. “This caused the tractor-trailer to veer and strike Joseph, giving him serious injuries that he would die from approximately five hours after the crash.”
Hossain, of Atlanta, was believed to be driving 71 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to police. The tread on one tire was less than half the minimum required by state law, authorities said.
“During this time, Hurricane Helene was passing over Georgia,” his warrant states. “There was very heavy rain, small patches of shallow standing water on the roadway, and this section of I-75 (northbound) had poor lighting.”
Atlanta received more than 11 inches of rain in a 48-hour period between Sept. 25-27. Helene killed at least 300 people across the Southeast.
Hossain was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, driving too fast for conditions and driving without proper tire thread — all misdemeanors. He was booked into the Cobb jail late Monday and later released on $10,000 bond, booking records show.
Joseph was 61 and a native of Haiti, according to his obituary. He was employed as a computer maintenance technician with MARTA. Joseph is survived by his wife and two children.
