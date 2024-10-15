Driver caused deadly I-75 crash in Cobb during Hurricane Helene, police say

A man who was driving too fast for conditions on I-75 as heavy rain from Hurricane Helene fell in Cobb County caused a deadly, three-vehicle crash, according to Marietta police.

Investigators also believe the tires on Kazi Sihan Hossain’s vehicle had insufficient tread, causing him to lose control while driving shortly after 5 a.m. Sept. 27 near Delk Road, his arrest warrant states. Hossain crashed his 2014 Hyundai Sonata, which caused another driver, Rodrigue Joseph, to also crash, police said.

“Immediately after this crash, a tractor-trailer struck said accused’s disabled vehicle in the roadway,” Hossain’s warrant states. “This caused the tractor-trailer to veer and strike Joseph, giving him serious injuries that he would die from approximately five hours after the crash.”