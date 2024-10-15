Breaking: Roads reopen as Trump set to speak at Cobb rally
Crime & Public Safety

Driver caused deadly I-75 crash in Cobb during Hurricane Helene, police say

Atlanta man charged with vehicular homicide, also accused of driving with nearly bald tire
Investigators believe a man speeding with nearly bald tires caused a deadly crash on I-75.

Investigators believe a man speeding with nearly bald tires caused a deadly crash on I-75.
By
Updated 1 hour ago

A man who was driving too fast for conditions on I-75 as heavy rain from Hurricane Helene fell in Cobb County caused a deadly, three-vehicle crash, according to Marietta police.

Investigators also believe the tires on Kazi Sihan Hossain’s vehicle had insufficient tread, causing him to lose control while driving shortly after 5 a.m. Sept. 27 near Delk Road, his arrest warrant states. Hossain crashed his 2014 Hyundai Sonata, which caused another driver, Rodrigue Joseph, to also crash, police said.

“Immediately after this crash, a tractor-trailer struck said accused’s disabled vehicle in the roadway,” Hossain’s warrant states. “This caused the tractor-trailer to veer and strike Joseph, giving him serious injuries that he would die from approximately five hours after the crash.”

Hossain, of Atlanta, was believed to be driving 71 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to police. The tread on one tire was less than half the minimum required by state law, authorities said.

Explore‘Take care of my babies,’ mom of twins tells sister before tree kills all 3

“During this time, Hurricane Helene was passing over Georgia,” his warrant states. “There was very heavy rain, small patches of shallow standing water on the roadway, and this section of I-75 (northbound) had poor lighting.”

Atlanta received more than 11 inches of rain in a 48-hour period between Sept. 25-27. Helene killed at least 300 people across the Southeast.

Hossain was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, driving too fast for conditions and driving without proper tire thread — all misdemeanors. He was booked into the Cobb jail late Monday and later released on $10,000 bond, booking records show.

Joseph was 61 and a native of Haiti, according to his obituary. He was employed as a computer maintenance technician with MARTA. Joseph is survived by his wife and two children.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

4 hospitalized after wrong-way driver causes crash on I-20 in Fulton, police say
Placeholder Image

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Traffic moving again after crashes snarl roads in Cobb, Henry
Placeholder Image

Credit: Kala Hunter

Three hurricanes in Valdosta have devastated his house. He has no home insurance
Placeholder Image

Teen driver arrested, accused of fatally striking woman on way to Forsyth school
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Man arrested after fatal stabbing at Buckhead apartment building2h ago
Security guard stabbed 90-year-old over 50 times at Buckhead complex, warrant says
Woman walking in SW Atlanta killed in hit-and-run crash
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Source: Delta

Delta is revamping its aircraft cabins with new seat colors, mood lighting
Georgia Tech-Georgia football game changing venues for 2025 matchup
Mall of Georgia turns 25, plans big celebration