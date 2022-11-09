Driver accused of crashing into DeKalb school charged with aggravated assault

Obinna Aguocha, 39, crashed into a classroom at Ivy Preparatory Academy, an all-girls school located at 1807 Memorial Drive, authorities said. Twenty-two fifth grade students were in the middle of a lesson at the time, school officials confirmed.

Aguocha and the three students were taken to a hospital. None of their injuries were considered life-threatening, police said, and all of the children were released from the hospital later the same day.