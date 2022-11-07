BREAKING: 3 students, driver injured after vehicle crashes into DeKalb school

Exclusive
Ask Mark: Answers about Election Day voting in Georgia
Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 59 minutes ago

A vehicle crashed into a DeKalb County charter school just before noon Monday, leaving the driver and three children injured, according to officials.

The incident happened at Ivy Preparatory Academy, an all-girls school located at 1807 Memorial Drive. The injured students and the driver have all been taken to a hospital, DeKalb fire department spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels said.

The DeKalb police department said none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Credit: NewsChopper 2

It is not clear what caused the driver to crash into the building. Channel 2 Action News footage showed a silver Toyota Yaris still sitting crashed into a window next to the academy’s front door.

School officials were unable to immediately release information, but Daniels said the facility was evacuated.

The academy, established in 2008, teaches kindergarten through eighth grade. The school’s website says more than 500 students are enrolled.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

