Douglasville 71-year-old convicted of child molestation

The case was delayed for multiple factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and Williams was released on bond while the case was pending, the DA’s office said.

Williams was booked back into the Douglas County Jail on Thursday after he was convicted, jail records show.

In a statement, Douglas DA Dalia Racine praised the girl for her courage in reporting Williams’ abuse and enduring the lengthy investigation.

“It is tragic that anyone would abuse a child but, unfortunately, it is all too common,” Racine said. “However, when this abuse does happen, we, along with our partners in law enforcement, will spare no expense and no amount of energy to fight to ensure that the perpetrator is held accountable. The real hero in this case is the child who bravely told her mom and authorities what happened and confronted her abuser in court. Because of her courage, this man will not be able to harm another child.”