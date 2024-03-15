Douglas DA drops murder charges against twins in ‘Sweet 16′ party shooting

The Douglas County District Attorney has dropped the murder charges against twin brothers suspected of playing a role in a deadly shooting at a “Sweet 16″ house party last year after they agreed to a plea deal.

Chase and Chance McDowell, both 18, were among the first of six suspects arrested in connection with the shooting, which resulted in two dead and at least seven injured, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. They were initially charged with murder in the shooting deaths of 15-year-old Samuel Moon and 14-year-old Ajanaye Hill, among many other charges.

At a hearing Friday, prosecutors said the state was dropping the McDowell brothers’ murder charges because they did not play a large enough role in the shooting, despite the angry objections of the victims’ parents, Channel 2 Action News reported. In exchange for guilty pleas to lesser charges, including aggravated assault and obstruction, the twins will be released after 12 months served in confinement.