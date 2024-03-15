Douglas DA drops murder charges against twins in ‘Sweet 16′ party shooting

The Douglas County District Attorney has dropped the murder charges against twin brothers suspected of playing a role in a deadly shooting at a “Sweet 16″ house party last year after they agreed to a plea deal.
Chase and Chance McDowell, both 18, were among the first of six suspects arrested in connection with the shooting, which resulted in two dead and at least seven injured, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. They were initially charged with murder in the shooting deaths of 15-year-old Samuel Moon and 14-year-old Ajanaye Hill, among many other charges.
At a hearing Friday, prosecutors said the state was dropping the McDowell brothers’ murder charges because they did not play a large enough role in the shooting, despite the angry objections of the victims’ parents, Channel 2 Action News reported. In exchange for guilty pleas to lesser charges, including aggravated assault and obstruction, the twins will be released after 12 months served in confinement.
“I’m disgusted. I’m disappointed. I’m shaken,” said Carlene Johnson, whose son was injured in the shooting.
Several victims’ parents directly addressed the twin brothers as they stood in court.
“Chase, Chance — you took my heart and soul,” Beverly LaFleur, Moon’s mother, said.
One of the McDowells broke down in tears as he addressed the assembly and offered an apology.
“I’m truly sorry,” Chance McDowell said. “I’m truly sorry for real. I didn’t want nobody to die that day.”
The incident took place March 4, 2023, at a home near Douglasville. A house party had grown out of control, with more than 100 teenagers gathering at the party’s peak, authorities said.
According to Channel 2, prosecutors said the McDowell brothers arrived before the other co-defendants. Prosecutors believe the four other suspects, each facing gang charges, had an ongoing dispute with someone at the party.
One of the McDowells texted the suspected gang members about the supposed rivals’ whereabouts, and the other pointed out the targets in person, Channel 2 reported.
According to the news station, the victims’ parents said the McDowell brothers’ actions set the fatal shooting in motion. Moon and Hill were innocent bystanders and not the intended targets, authorities previously said.
Chase and Chance McDowell are set to be released from jail after taking the plea deal, Channel 2 reported.
About the Author