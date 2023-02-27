Douglas County woman convicted of murder for stabbing husband in 2020

A Douglas County woman who fatally stabbed her husband in the chest was found guilty Friday of murder, among other counts, more than two years after the incident, officials said.
Jasmine Williams, 32, had bonded out of jail after being charged with using a knife to threaten a neighbor two months before stabbing her husband to death, the Douglas District Attorney’s Office said. According to the DA’s office, Williams remained at the scene of the stabbing and told responding deputies she had stabbed the victim, Darzjai “DJ” Williams, during a fight.
Jasmine Williams was also charged with three counts of third-degree child cruelty because multiple children witnessed the stabbing, according to jail records and the DA’s office. Officials did not say if Williams was convicted on those charges.
The stabbing took place Oct. 17, 2020, at a home just outside Douglasville, the DA’s office said. Deputies responded after getting reports of an assault and found DJ Williams lying in the front yard with a four-inch stab wound to the side of his chest. He was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.
Jasmine Williams was sitting nearby under a tree and told the deputies she had stabbed her husband, the DA’s office said. During an interview, Jasmine Williams said she had come home from work that day and gotten into an argument, the DA’s office said. As it escalated, it became physical.
In the course of the fight, Jasmine Williams threatened the victim with three knives, kicked in two doors and stabbed a bathroom door with a knife several times, the DA’s office said. Her roommate said she was forced to separate the couple multiple times, according to the DA’s office.
Once DJ Williams left the home, the roommate said she locked the front door. After DJ Williams called his cousin for a ride and was waiting outside, his wife grabbed a knife, went outside and attacked him, the DA’s office said.
In addition to Jasmine Williams’ roommate, investigators interviewed multiple children who witnessed the incident, the DA’s office said.
Jasmine Williams had been arrested two months earlier on an aggravated assault charge in which she was accused of threatening a neighbor with a knife, the DA’s office said. She had been released on bond, and the fatal stabbing was unrelated to the earlier incident.
After her conviction Friday, Williams faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole, the DA’s office said. She will be sentenced at a later date.
