Douglas County woman convicted of murder for stabbing husband in 2020

In the course of the fight, Jasmine Williams threatened the victim with three knives, kicked in two doors and stabbed a bathroom door with a knife several times, the DA’s office said. Her roommate said she was forced to separate the couple multiple times, according to the DA’s office.

Once DJ Williams left the home, the roommate said she locked the front door. After DJ Williams called his cousin for a ride and was waiting outside, his wife grabbed a knife, went outside and attacked him, the DA’s office said.

In addition to Jasmine Williams’ roommate, investigators interviewed multiple children who witnessed the incident, the DA’s office said.

Jasmine Williams had been arrested two months earlier on an aggravated assault charge in which she was accused of threatening a neighbor with a knife, the DA’s office said. She had been released on bond, and the fatal stabbing was unrelated to the earlier incident.

After her conviction Friday, Williams faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole, the DA’s office said. She will be sentenced at a later date.