Woman accused of fatally stabbing husband at Douglas County home

A 30-year-old woman faces a murder charge after stabbing her husband during an argument at a Douglas County home last weekend, authorities said.
Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Frieda Street just outside of Douglasville on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. They arrived to find Darzjai Williams unresponsive in the front yard of the home.
Paramedics tried to save the man, but he died at the scene, sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. Elmer Horn said Friday in an emailed statement.
“The investigation concluded that Darzjai had been stabbed by his wife, Jasmine Shana Williams, during a domestic dispute,” he said.
Jasmine Williams was taken into custody at the scene and charged with murder and aggravated assault. She also faces three counts of third-degree child cruelty because there were children home at the time of the stabbing, authorities said. Investigators have not said what prompted the fight.
She was denied bond during her first appearance hearing on Monday and remains held at the Douglas County Jail, records show.
Darzjai Williams' funeral will be held Saturday afternoon in Savannah, according to his online obituary.
