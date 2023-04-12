Douglas County fire chief on leave notified he will be terminated

Jolivette allegedly failed to take timely steps to confirm the warrant and information about Williams’ background, officials said. The chief did ask an investigator to look into the firefighter, but he allegedly provided a separate report to Corbin that left out details related to Williams’ disciplinary record.

According to investigators, Williams’ personnel file was removed from its proper location and discovered in a locked file cabinet where only the chief and his assistant had access. Jolivette also never mentioned that Williams did not accurately report his criminal record, officials said.

County officials said they investigated the management of the fire department, along with its hiring and screening processes, and found “deficiencies that are not consistent with the strategic goals of the county.”

Jolivette, who has more than three decades of firefighting experience, was terminated for failure to comply with Douglas County policy, follow orders and adequately complete work assignments, Corbin stated.