X

Douglas County fire chief on leave notified he will be terminated

Credit: Douglas County

Credit: Douglas County

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

The chief of the Douglas County Fire Department, who has been on administrative leave for two months, will be officially fired May 1, county officials announced Tuesday.

Officials sent Roderick Jolivette a letter last month notifying him of his termination, acting county spokesperson Bill Crane confirmed Wednesday. Jolivette was placed on leave in February as county leaders investigated the employment of one of the department’s firefighters.

“Chief Jolivette’s leadership and contributions to the department are recognized and appreciated, but the county has decided to move in a different direction,” acting County Administrator David Corbin said in a statement Tuesday. “Deputy fire Chief Miles Allen will continue to serve as interim fire chief until further notice.”

Investigators had looked into the circumstances surrounding the employment of Daymetrie Williams, who was allegedly facing charges out of Alabama when he was hired as a firefighter in May 2021, according to an outside counsel investigation. Williams was arrested on a theft charge in 2019 and also had been convicted of misdemeanors twice in the state that year, officials stated.

In January, a court order was issued in Madison County, Alabama, which required the county sheriff to secure an arrest warrant for Williams. A few days later, Jolivette was tasked by Douglas County Commissioner Mark Alcarez with investigating the warrant and Williams’ criminal history.

Jolivette allegedly failed to take timely steps to confirm the warrant and information about Williams’ background, officials said. The chief did ask an investigator to look into the firefighter, but he allegedly provided a separate report to Corbin that left out details related to Williams’ disciplinary record.

According to investigators, Williams’ personnel file was removed from its proper location and discovered in a locked file cabinet where only the chief and his assistant had access. Jolivette also never mentioned that Williams did not accurately report his criminal record, officials said.

County officials said they investigated the management of the fire department, along with its hiring and screening processes, and found “deficiencies that are not consistent with the strategic goals of the county.”

Jolivette, who has more than three decades of firefighting experience, was terminated for failure to comply with Douglas County policy, follow orders and adequately complete work assignments, Corbin stated.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL case: Attorney wants out over ‘egregiously low’ trial wages1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cisco designed new Midtown office to win the war for tech talent
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Tech hires basketball assistants Pershin Williams, Karl Hobbs
2h ago

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

Man arrested, charged with shooting Spalding girl while she slept
1h ago

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

Man arrested, charged with shooting Spalding girl while she slept
1h ago

Credit: City of Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville accepting applications for Legacy Leaders program
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL case: Attorney wants out over ‘egregiously low’ trial wages
1h ago
Man arrested, charged with shooting Spalding girl while she slept
1h ago
2 dead in fire at troubled DeKalb condominiums
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Meet the grandmothers who volunteer to greet migrants arriving at the Atlanta bus station
New: Why Atlanta lost the race to host the 2024 Democratic Convention
12h ago
What does the end of the COVID public health emergency mean in Georgia?
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top