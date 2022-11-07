Douglas County deputies searching for man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend

Douglas County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend after he had been released on bond following an arrest on sexual assault charges involving the same woman.
Harold Dakers, 34, is wanted on a murder charge in connection with a killing that took place Friday in Lithia Springs, Douglas Sheriff Tim Pounds said at a news conference. The victim, 29-year-old Kaleshia Lyons, who had a child with Dakers, was found dead at her grandmother’s home. She died as a result of blunt force trauma to her head and face, Pounds said.
Investigators do not believe anyone else was in the house when Lyons was killed, Pounds said.
Dakers had previously been arrested in Carroll County after he was accused of raping Lyons in June, according to court documents. He was released on bond Oct. 25, court documents show, less than two weeks before Lyons was killed.
According to Pounds, Lyons had moved from the home in Villa Rica where she was allegedly raped by Dakers to the Lithia Springs home. Dakers was also charged in June with aggravated assault, theft by taking and false imprisonment, according to court records.
Pounds said investigators believe Dakers is still in the area and advised anyone who sees him to immediately call 911.
Asked if Dakers was a threat to others, Pounds said, “Maybe himself, not other people, but maybe law enforcement.”
“He made a statement saying he wasn’t going back to jail,” Pounds added.
Anyone with information about Dakers’ whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Myrlene Jean at 770-920-4916 or mjean@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.
