Douglas County deputies searching for man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend

Harold Dakers, 34, is wanted on a murder charge in connection with a killing that took place Friday in Lithia Springs, Douglas Sheriff Tim Pounds said at a news conference. The victim, 29-year-old Kaleshia Lyons, who had a child with Dakers, was found dead at her grandmother’s home. She died as a result of blunt force trauma to her head and face, Pounds said.

Investigators do not believe anyone else was in the house when Lyons was killed, Pounds said.