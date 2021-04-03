Donors can help cover funeral for spa shooting victim with no kin in U.S.

It’s a show of solidarity and kindness with the victim whose name has come up least often in media coverage, seemingly in large part because she didn’t have known relatives in the U.S. who can speak on her behalf and tell who she was.

Explore Read and sign the online guestbook for Daoyou Feng

One longtime customer of Young’s Asian Massage, Greg Hynson, said he wished he’d known her better. Hynson, a frequently pained former bodybuilder, was a friend of owner Xiaojie Tan, who died two days before her 50th birthday in the shooting. Hanging around the shop, Hynson, Tan and Feng spent time together.

To Hynson, Feng seemed to be a kindhearted woman who was easy to get along with. If only Hynson or Feng could’ve spoken the other’s language fluently.