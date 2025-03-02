Divers, dogs suspended until further notice in search for Lake Oconee boater

Explore Timeline of events in the Lake Oconee boating investigation

Sills said his agency is also working with the U.S. Secret Service to unlock the cellphone of Jones' fiancée, Joycelyn Wilson. They hoped to get a better idea of where they had been. The sheriff said he believed she took pictures of landmarks on the phone that may be of use to them during the investigation.

Jones, who taught science and coached track at Westminster, and Wilson, a Spelman College math instructor, were seen together on a fishing boat that afternoon. But the boat was empty when it was spotted circling a couple of miles north of the Wallace Dam at 5:24 p.m. on Feb. 8. Wilson’s body was found near where the boat was located on Feb. 9, officials said. She was still holding the phone in her hand, they added.

“But we don’t know the code to her phone, neither does anybody or her family,” Sills said. “So we have asked Secret Service to assist us and breaking the code on the phone, that’s all they’re doing.”

During the extensive 22-day search, officers from the Georgia DNR, Georgia State Patrol and sheriff’s office have been assisted by the public, including people who traveled all the way from Fort Myers, Florida, the sheriff said. Others who weren’t involved in the search also brought food and drinks to those out working during the “difficult endeavor,” Sills added.

He called it the “most expensive search that has ever been conducted on Lake Sinclair or Lake Oconee.”

Over the weekend, about a dozen divers and cadaver dogs were used to search the waters, with help from DNR equipment and helicopters. Sills said, “you name it, we’ve used it and have yet to locate (Jones).”

On Sunday morning, Sills was out on the lake amid near-freezing temperatures. He said it was likely the body would be in the deepest parts of the water, where temperatures are even colder.

“That’s just unfortunately the situation we have,” he said.