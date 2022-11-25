Dispute leads to fatal shooting at SE Atlanta apartments on Thanksgiving

A man died at the hospital on Thanksgiving evening after he was shot at an apartment complex across the street from Brown’s Mill Golf Course in southeast Atlanta, police said.
Officers were called to the Golf Vista apartments at 445 Cleveland Avenue just after 4 p.m. after getting a person shot call, Atlanta police said in a news release. Police found the man, who was not identified, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.
Investigators believe the man was involved in a fight with people he knew at the apartment complex, according to police. The fight erupted into gunfire and the victim was hit as multiple shots were fired, police said.
The shooting was one of several around the metro Atlanta area on Thanksgiving, including another fatal incident in DeKalb County.
DeKalb police were called to a shooting on Candler Road near I-20 just before noon, department spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said. At the scene, they found a man who had been shot and killed lying in a parking lot.
Witnesses told investigators the man had been involved in a gunfight before he was killed, Smith said.
DeKalb police have also not publicly identified the victim in the Candler Road shooting.
Both investigations are active and no suspects have been arrested.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author