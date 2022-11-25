Dispute leads to fatal shooting at SE Atlanta apartments on Thanksgiving

Officers were called to the Golf Vista apartments at 445 Cleveland Avenue just after 4 p.m. after getting a person shot call, Atlanta police said in a news release. Police found the man, who was not identified, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Investigators believe the man was involved in a fight with people he knew at the apartment complex, according to police. The fight erupted into gunfire and the victim was hit as multiple shots were fired, police said.