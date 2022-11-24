ajc logo
Three shootings, one death on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago
A man in his 30s died after a gunfight in Decatur

A man has died and two others have been injured, following three separate shootings across metro Atlanta this Thanksgiving, according to police reports.

DeKalb County police officials say they responded at 11:37 a.m. to a call that a person had been shot in the area of Candler Road and I-20. When they arrived they found a man in his 30s, who was lying in the middle of a parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was then transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Lt. Shane Smith, of DeKalb County police, said in an emailed statement that according to witnesses, “the victim was exchanging gunfire with the suspect prior to his collapse.” Smith also said that there are two active crime scenes at the location.

Separately, Atlanta Police have reported two incidents where men were wounded from gunshots.

At approximately 1:58 am, officers responded to a report of a person shot on Cheshire Bridge Rd. NE, where they found a 31-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. A preliminary investigation determined that the victim was in an altercation with someone he knew before he was shot.

Then shortly after 6 a.m., officers responded to Grady Memorial Hospital after a man with a gunshot wound checked himself into the hospital. A preliminary investigation found he was shot in Forsyth St. SW, after arguing with someone he knew.

