Three shootings, one death on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta

DeKalb County police officials say they responded at 11:37 a.m. to a call that a person had been shot in the area of Candler Road and I-20. When they arrived they found a man in his 30s, who was lying in the middle of a parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was then transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Lt. Shane Smith, of DeKalb County police, said in an emailed statement that according to witnesses, “the victim was exchanging gunfire with the suspect prior to his collapse.” Smith also said that there are two active crime scenes at the location.