Diesel fire breaks out at Cherokee business; 2 hospitalized

Two people were hospitalized with burn injuries Monday after a shipping container with diesel fuel caught on fire at a Cherokee County business, officials said.
Photos showed flames coming from a Conex trailer that was situated on a dump truck at Carmichael Development, a metro Atlanta contractor, according to Cherokee fire spokesman Capt. Michael Sims. Firefighters were called to the area around 4 p.m. following reports of a fire and an explosion.
The business is located on Univeter Road, which was shut down from Chattin Drive to Jesse McCollum Road as crews worked the scene. By 4:45 p.m., officials said the fire was extinguished, but crews remained in the area because of a “significant” amount of diesel fuel on the ground. A hazardous material team was heading to the business to help with the cleanup efforts.
After the blaze was put out, Sims said firefighters searched for additional victims but didn’t find any. The two injured people were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with varying degrees of burns, according to officials. Their names were not released.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, Sims said. Univeter Road reopened in both directions by 5:30 p.m.
According to its website, Carmichael handles excavation, sitework and design-build projects for clients that range from multi-family housing contractors, commercial properties, government entities and industrial complexes.
