Diesel fire breaks out at Cherokee business; 2 hospitalized

Two people were hospitalized with burn injuries Monday after a shipping container with diesel fuel caught on fire at a Cherokee County business, officials said.

Photos showed flames coming from a Conex trailer that was situated on a dump truck at Carmichael Development, a metro Atlanta contractor, according to Cherokee fire spokesman Capt. Michael Sims. Firefighters were called to the area around 4 p.m. following reports of a fire and an explosion.

The business is located on Univeter Road, which was shut down from Chattin Drive to Jesse McCollum Road as crews worked the scene. By 4:45 p.m., officials said the fire was extinguished, but crews remained in the area because of a “significant” amount of diesel fuel on the ground. A hazardous material team was heading to the business to help with the cleanup efforts.