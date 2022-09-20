Commission completes work to rename Fort Benning, Fort Gordon and 7 other bases

“We finished on time, spending only a quarter of the money authorized by Congress and returning $1.7 million dollars to the taxpayers,” Retired Army Brig. Gen. Ty Seidule, the vice chair of the Naming Commission, said in the release.

The Pentagon is expected to act on the commission’s recommendations, including the renaming of military bases and Department of Defense Assets, by 2024, which will have an estimated cost of $62.5 million, according to the final report.

Explore Fort Benning and Fort Gordon to be renamed

The commission was created by Congress amid racial tensions across the country following the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Ahmaud Arbery in coastal Georgia. It was tasked with submitting a final report with recommendations to remove, rename or modify “names, symbols, displays, monuments and paraphernalia” that represented the Confederacy.

Fort Gordon, located outside Augusta, is named after John Gordon, who commanded half of Robert E. Lee’s army during the Civil War. Fort Benning, just outside of Columbus, was named after Henry Benning, a Confederate general.

The commission also recommended the following military bases be renamed: