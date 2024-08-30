DeKalb rapist remained free for nearly 8 years before conviction this week

Despite his charges and failing to show up for court, Davis spent less eight months in prison during the eight years between the incident and his conviction.

According to Boston, the prosecution proved that Davis broke into a woman’s home the morning of July 3, 2016, while wearing a mask and woke the woman up with a knife to her neck. Davis forced the woman downstairs and tied her to a chair, then sexually assaulted her.

After the assault, Davis gave the woman $80, cut her free and made her promise not to call the police, Boston said. The woman agreed so that Davis would leave but called 911 as soon as he left the scene.

Court documents show that Davis continued to contact the victim after the incident. His attorneys filed motions to exclude emails between he and victim in 2017.

Davis was first booked into the DeKalb jail on July 19, 2016, a little more than two weeks after the incident. He remained in jail for more than three months before bonding out.

Davis’ case remained in limbo for nearly five years before he was finally indicted in June 2021, online court records show. In June 2022, Davis was set to be arraigned but failed to appear in court. The court issued a bench warrant, and Davis was taken into custody in May 2023.

His second stint in jail lasted a little more than four months, jail records show. Davis was released again on bond in late September 2023.

Davis remained free until the conclusion of his trial Thursday, when he was taken into custody after being found guilty, according to jail records.