DeKalb police share photo of suspect’s car in shooting outside Publix

DeKalb County police have released a photo of a car involved in a fatal shooting outside of Publix at the Emory Commons shopping center last week.
Investigators are asking for help from the public as they search for the white Honda sedan, which they believe was used in the homicide of 43-year-old Lewayne Terrell, DeKalb police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said. Terrell was shot to death Wednesday afternoon at the shopping center on North Decatur Road.
The Honda has a distinctive appearance thanks to a black bumper, gray hood and sunroof, Smith said.
Witnesses at the scene said Terrell was shot while sitting in his car in the parking lot, Channel 2 Action News reported. The sudden, violent homicide was a shock for residents of the typically quiet North Decatur neighborhood.
“It’s lunchtime, you come down to do some grocery shopping at Publix and here we are,” Anne Kirslis told Channel 2.
“Homicide, police everywhere and broken hearts everywhere,” she said, gesturing to the swarm of emergency vehicles with flashing lights that had taken over the parking lot.
Anyone with information about the car or its owner is asked to contact the DeKalb police homicide unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
