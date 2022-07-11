ajc logo
DeKalb police share photo of suspect’s car in shooting outside Publix

DeKalb County investigators released photos of a white Honda sedan they believe was involved in a homicide at the Emory Commons shopping center. The sedan has a black bumper, gray hood and a sunroof.

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Combined ShapeCaption
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

DeKalb County police have released a photo of a car involved in a fatal shooting outside of Publix at the Emory Commons shopping center last week.

Investigators are asking for help from the public as they search for the white Honda sedan, which they believe was used in the homicide of 43-year-old Lewayne Terrell, DeKalb police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said. Terrell was shot to death Wednesday afternoon at the shopping center on North Decatur Road.

The Honda has a distinctive appearance thanks to a black bumper, gray hood and sunroof, Smith said.

Witnesses at the scene said Terrell was shot while sitting in his car in the parking lot, Channel 2 Action News reported. The sudden, violent homicide was a shock for residents of the typically quiet North Decatur neighborhood.

“It’s lunchtime, you come down to do some grocery shopping at Publix and here we are,” Anne Kirslis told Channel 2.

“Homicide, police everywhere and broken hearts everywhere,” she said, gesturing to the swarm of emergency vehicles with flashing lights that had taken over the parking lot.

Anyone with information about the car or its owner is asked to contact the DeKalb police homicide unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

